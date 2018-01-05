 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Steven Adams thrown to floor by Clippers' Blake Griffin in big OKC win

share

Source:

SKY

The Thunder's Kiwi star could have been playing rugby in the 127-117 victory.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:42
2
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


00:35
3
With 21 rowing titles, Bond today claimed the national time trial championship.

'That's what I've targeted' – Hamish Bond thrilled after national cycling victory

00:30
4
Coco Vandeweghe and Belinda Bencic got sick of watching their Hopman Cup partners so they moved to better seats.

Watch: Roger Federer, Jack Sock trade trick shots in hilarious rally after doubles partners walk off court bored

00:34
5
Shocking scenes were on display in the crowd in Tauranga last night.

'Catch Zones' to be introduced at Black Caps matches after spectator safety outcry

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

LIVE: One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

01:42
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 