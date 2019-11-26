Steven Adams threads the needle for perfect assist as OKC seal win over Warriors

Chris Paul hit a 19-footer with 36 seconds left to put Oklahoma City ahead and Alec Burks missed a contested shot in the paint moments later on the other end, sending the Thunder to their first road win of the season with a 100-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors led most of the way before the Thunder scored the final 13 points.

Kiwi Steven Adams gave a solid account of himself, pitching in with a double-double, 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for his efforts.

Glenn Robinson III scored 25 points and Ky Bowman added 24 as injury-plagued Golden State competed with just eight healthy players. The Warriors lost their third straight game and 10th in 11, committing five of their 12 turnovers in the final quarter.

Eric Paschall contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds as injured Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cheered their young teammates from the bench.

Paul’s 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining got the Thunder within 97-90 and Dennis Schroder hit from deep the next time down to make it a four-point game. Schroder scored 22 points off the bench and dished out five assists.

Paul struggled early to find his shooting stroke but finished with 20 points, while Danilo Gallinari had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Thunder moved to 1-6 on the road.

Oklahoma City snapped a three-game skid — those defeats coming by a combined 10 points.

The Thunder also are without a key playmaker, losing guard Hamidou Diallo for four to six weeks with a hype-extension sprain in his right elbow.