Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags

Steven Adams’ preparation for today’s clash with Memphis was “screwed” up as he cast off the Hunting and Fishing gears to don a custom-made suit bought by Thunder teammate Chris Paul.

Steven Adams. Source: OKC Thunder/Twitter

The big Kiwi looked every bit the fashion-conscious NBA star as he made his way into the arena in navy suit with a Peaky Blinders-inspired hat he proudly said he’d chosen.

"I picked out the hat so if there are any good articles about the hat, that was all me. Full credit to me,” he said.

After watching Peaky Blinders on Netflix he went to get his beard trimmed and they were selling the hats.

"So I bought one and I was just like, 'Oh, I'll wear this one day,’ happened to get a suit and I was like 'hey, I get to use it.'"

Adams said the time it took to put the suit on "kind of screwed him up” ahead of today’s game with the Grizzlies in Oklahoma City.

"I didn't realize how much time it takes to put on all that s---. It's a lot longer that I'm used to ... a lot of buttons, a lot of weird little things."

As good as he looked, the full suit look didn’t make much of an impression on Adams, who was asked when he’d next wear one.