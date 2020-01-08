TODAY |

Steven Adams stars in comical ad for his Academy of Smashing Steaks

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams has taken his comedic talents to another level in fronting a new TV ad series in Oklahoma.

The Kiwi NBA star is taking his comedic talents to another level by fronting this ad. Source: Oklahoma Beef Council

The commercial, for the Oklahoma Beef Council, sees the Thunder star become a Tony Robbins-like figure in an infomercial-style ad for Steven Adams Academy of Smashing Steaks.

The commercial, which was posted to YouTube in November but Oklahoma TV station KOCO 5 NEWS ABC is reporting as new in the US state, sees Adams motivate his proteges doing sit ups with beef skewers.

It then finishes with Adams saying the line; "remember, mates, if you're not smashing steaks, you're making a mistake.”

Though the spelling of that last word will be up for debate.

Basketball
