TODAY |

Steven Adams spotted draining threes in impressive workout

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams has been working on expanding his range during the NBA offseason, draining back-to-back threes in a workout video posted on Facebook yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi centre showed he was working hard on expanding his game during the NBA offseason. Source: Steven Adams/Facebook

The seven-foot centre is known more for his work around the rim, but after a disappointing season with the much-hyped New Orleans Pelicans, Adams appears to be redefining his game.

The big man has only hit one three-pointer in his eight-year NBA career, from 13 attempts.

Steven Adams and his New Orleans Pelicans team will not be taking part in the playoffs this season. Source: Getty

While not an issue at his former franchise the Oklahoma City Thunder, he struggled to fit alongside explosive superstar forward Zion Williamson in his first season with the Pelicans, and was criticised for clogging the paint and getting in Williamson's way.

However, it appears that Adams is working on expanding his range, which will allow him to space the floor and help the Pelicans offence improve next season.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
2
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
3
Barrett reveals friendly-fire at training caused black eyes
4
'Freestyler' Angus Ta'avao busts out rap for Tokyo-bound swimmer
5
Breach of Tokyo's Covid restrictions sees two overseas media sent home
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breastfeeding Canadian athlete forced to miss Olympics

Kobe Bryant's widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

Kiwi-led Brooklyn Nets fall to Milwaukee Bucks in game seven thriller

Meet the legendary scorer who has backed the Nelson Giants through thick and thin