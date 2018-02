Steven Adams slams home monster dunk as OKC decimate Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to get the better of old buddy and teammate Kevin Durant, Paul George scored 38 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder embarrassed the defending champion Golden State Warriors 125-105 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Durant scored 33 points but didn't get as much help from the cold-shooting Splash Brothers of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who added 21 and 12 points, respectively. They combined to go 11 of 27 from the floor and 4 for 15 on 3-pointers as the Warriors lost for the third time in four games. They lost their tempers, too - as in five technicals total.

Draymond Green was ejected with 8:13 remaining after a second technical when he argued with the officials.

The sellout crowd went crazy when Durant was called for a foul with 1:35 remaining in the third and replays show that Westbrook had clearly slipped and no contact was made. Warriors owner Joe Lacob tossed his jacket in disgust.

By the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter and the blowout still in force, fans began leaving the building.

Westbrook shot 13 for 26 and George went 11 of 23 with six 3-pointers, while Kiwi star Steven Adams finished with another double-double for this season, picking up 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Carmelo Anthony sprained his right ankle early in the game, but Oklahoma City never slowed down in ending a seven-game skid at Oracle Arena with its first win on the Warriors' home floor since a 116-97 victory on April 11, 2013.

Westbrook scored 21 points in the first quarter, making nine of his first 10 shots as the Thunder led 42-30. They never trailed.

Golden State had been 11-0 following a loss this season. The Warriors also lost for the first time in seven games when taking on an opponent that had previously beaten them this season, with the Thunder having won 108-91 at OKC on Nov. 22.

This could be a win that turns momentum for Billy Donovan's Thunder, who had dropped four of five since losing defensive star Andre Roberson to a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee.

Durant scored eight straight against his old team during one first-quarter stretch.

Oklahoma City, which allowed 13 3-pointers in losing at home to the Lakers on Sunday, limited the Warriors to 8 for 28 from deep.