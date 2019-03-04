TODAY |

Steven Adams showcases ridiculous strength, posts double-double in OKC's last gasp win over Grizzlies

Associated Press
Topics
Basketball

Steven Adams had a double-double, and Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-95.

Dennis Schroder added 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and Adams had 13 points and 22 boards for the Thunder, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Thunder forward Paul George, the NBA's No. 2 scorer and league leader in steals, missed his third straight game with a sore right shoulder.

Oklahoma City stepped up late without its defensive leader, holding the Grizzlies to 6-for-21 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Avery Bradley scored 27 points, Delon Wright had 17 and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis guard Mike Conley, the team leader in scoring and assists, sat out with general soreness.

Memphis led 75-67 heading into the fourth, and the Grizzlies led 89-76 before the Thunder found their footing. A 3-pointer by Westbrook cut the deficit to 91-86 and led to a Grizzlies timeout.

Westbrook hit another 3 to tie the game at 93 with 1:04 to play, then a jumper from near the free throw line to put the Thunder ahead 95-93 with 31.9 seconds left. Wright missed a 3 and Schroder made two free throws at the other end with 14.9 seconds remaining.

After Wright made a layup to trim the Thunder's lead to two, Oklahoma City's Terrance Ferguson hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left to seal the win.

The Kiwi dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in the Thunder's 99-95 victory. Source: SKY
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
2
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
3
The hosts proved to good for Samoa, coming away 27-0 winners.
USA smash Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens, overtake NZ on top of World Series standings
4
The Kiwi fighter strolled to victory in Ohio.
Junior Fa dominates Newfel Ouatah for first round knockout win
5
NZ-born Wallaroos skipper Liz Patu is in hot water over the allegations stemming from a Super W match.
Watch: Australian women's rugby captain allegedly bites rival's arm - 'That is disgusting'
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Dwyane Wade banks in ridiculous buzzer beating three-pointer to lift Heat past Warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams dunks as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Steven Adams, Thunder go down to Nuggets after big outing by Nikola Jokic
1 NEWS

Tall Blacks take World Cup qualifying pool top spot, despite final loss to Jordan
1 NEWS

Late OKC Thunder comeback not enough as Sacramento Kings come out on top