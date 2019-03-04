Steven Adams showcases ridiculous strength, posts double-double in OKC's last gasp win over Grizzlies

Steven Adams had a double-double, and Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-95.

Dennis Schroder added 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and Adams had 13 points and 22 boards for the Thunder, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Thunder forward Paul George, the NBA's No. 2 scorer and league leader in steals, missed his third straight game with a sore right shoulder.

Oklahoma City stepped up late without its defensive leader, holding the Grizzlies to 6-for-21 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Avery Bradley scored 27 points, Delon Wright had 17 and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis guard Mike Conley, the team leader in scoring and assists, sat out with general soreness.

Memphis led 75-67 heading into the fourth, and the Grizzlies led 89-76 before the Thunder found their footing. A 3-pointer by Westbrook cut the deficit to 91-86 and led to a Grizzlies timeout.

Westbrook hit another 3 to tie the game at 93 with 1:04 to play, then a jumper from near the free throw line to put the Thunder ahead 95-93 with 31.9 seconds left. Wright missed a 3 and Schroder made two free throws at the other end with 14.9 seconds remaining.