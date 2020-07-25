TODAY |

Steven Adams shines in NBA return, top-scores for Thunder in scrimmage win over Celtics

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has had a brilliant return to basketball, tying as the top scorer for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their scrimmage win over the Boston Celtics this morning.

Adams finished up with 17 points and seven rebounds in just 15 minutes of play in the 98-84 win. Source: OKC Thunder

Adams scored OKC’s first basket since the NBA was suspended back in March with a drive to the basket finished with a left-handed dunk.

“198,480 minutes since the last Thunder basket. Yes, we’ve been counting,” Oklahoma’s social media team said shortly after the basket.

Adams went on to notch 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist and a block in just 15 minutes of playing time as the Thunder went on to win 98-84.

The only other Thunder player to score 17 points was guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder play two more scrimmage games before resuming their season against the Utah Jazz next Sunday.

