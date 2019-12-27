Steven Adams shares adorable pre-match moment with young Thunder fan

With Oklahoma City not in action this Christmas Day for the first time since 2009, one little Thunder fan had to wait a day for a Christmas present – a rubber duckie signed by Steven Adams.
Steven Adams with the little fan. Source: Twitter/OKC Thunder
The big Kiwi was happy to oblige the little girl in the warm-up prior to the Thunder’s Boxing Day clash with the Grizzles in Oklahoma City.
Photos posted by the Thunder on their social media showed a smiling Adams take the toy from the little girl and then signing it.
The Thunder can win their fifth straight game when they take on Memphis, who sit 12th in the Western Conference with an 11-20 record.