TODAY |

Steven Adams shares adorable pre-match moment with young Thunder fan

Source:  1 NEWS

With Oklahoma City not in action this Christmas Day for the first time since 2009, one little Thunder fan had to wait a day for a Christmas present – a rubber duckie signed by Steven Adams.

Steven Adams with the little fan. Source: Twitter/OKC Thunder

The big Kiwi was happy to oblige the little girl in the warm-up prior to the Thunder’s Boxing Day clash with the Grizzles in Oklahoma City.

Photos posted by the Thunder on their social media showed a smiling Adams take the toy from the little girl and then signing it.

The Thunder can win their fifth straight game when they take on Memphis, who sit 12th in the Western Conference with an 11-20 record.

Basketball
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
LIVE: NZ's Boxing Day Test dreams slowly turning into a nightmare on day two
2
NZ's first Boxing Day Test results in crowd of 80,473 - the biggest for a non-Ashes Test since 1975
3
It won't be 32 years until New Zealand play in another Boxing Day Test, says Cricket Australia boss
4
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
5
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Warriors stun the Rockets on Christmas Day to win their third straight

Student honoured as Jedi in Star Wars book after saving classmates from shooting

Embiid outplays Antetokounmpo as 76ers thump the Bucks
00:14

Raptor scores all-time 'own bucket' as Toronto slump to defeat against Celtics