Steven Adams shares adorable pre-match moment with young Thunder fan

With Oklahoma City not in action this Christmas Day for the first time since 2009, one little Thunder fan had to wait a day for a Christmas present – a rubber duckie signed by Steven Adams.

Steven Adams with the little fan. Source: Twitter/OKC Thunder

The big Kiwi was happy to oblige the little girl in the warm-up prior to the Thunder’s Boxing Day clash with the Grizzles in Oklahoma City.

Photos posted by the Thunder on their social media showed a smiling Adams take the toy from the little girl and then signing it.