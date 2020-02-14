TODAY |

Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams has explained how he was able to hit a one-handed, half-court, buzzer beating three-pointer with ease in the Thunder's win over the Pelicans today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Turns out the big man’s buzzer beating bucket was definitely not down to luck Source: OKC Thunder

Turns out the big man’s incredible play was definitely not down to luck.

"We had a competition yesterday of half-court shots amongst the lads and I ended up winning that with exactly the same shot," Adams said in a post-game interview.

He also said he "blacked out" after making the shot and that maybe his alter ego came out when he performed an enthusiastic shimmy to celebrate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incredible bucket was Adams first three-pointer in the regular NBA season. Source: NBA

The incredible bucket was Adams' first three-pointer in the regular NBA season, having previously landed one in a pre-season match.

Adams' OKC Thunder went on to win the game 123 - 118.

Basketball
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Crusaders beat the Blues in bruising encounter at Eden Park
2
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
3
Congratulations! Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana welcome fourth child
4
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua loved Israel Adesanya's Halbergs attack on tall poppy syndrome
5
Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers facing fierce battle to reach NBL playoffs, following Melbourne victory

Tesla selling over $2 billion worth of additional stock

Prosecutor may investigate claims James Brown was killed by another person
01:39

NZ's first NCAA champion Jack Salt joining Rams for NBL season