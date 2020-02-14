Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater

Steven Adams has explained how he was able to hit a one-handed, half-court, buzzer beating three-pointer with ease in the Thunder's win over the Pelicans today.

Turns out the big man’s incredible play was definitely not down to luck.

"We had a competition yesterday of half-court shots amongst the lads and I ended up winning that with exactly the same shot," Adams said in a post-game interview.

He also said he "blacked out" after making the shot and that maybe his alter ego came out when he performed an enthusiastic shimmy to celebrate.

The incredible bucket was Adams' first three-pointer in the regular NBA season, having previously landed one in a pre-season match.