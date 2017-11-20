 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Steven Adams reveals battle with depression growing up - 'I was actually very lonely'

Topics
Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has opened up about the toll his father's death and adjusting to life in the US had on him growing up, admitting he wasn't far from going down a completely different path due to the mental battles he faced.

Adams has revealed he had to overcome bouts of depression before cracking the NBA in his new book, My Life, My Fight as young as when he was 13-years-old.

"After my dad died, I didn't have [the fight]," Adams said. "I knew I wanted to do something but I just didn't know what that thing was. And if a purpose hadn't come along soon, I would have started looking for something, anything, to feel a high."

In the book, Adams admits he struggled to find motivation and often skipped school as a result.

"When I think back, I realise that I was actually very lonely and, if I'm honest, probably a little depressed. No one had told us how to cope with grief. We didn't see a counsellor or go to any therapy sessions."

But the 25-year-old found a passion - basketball.

Thanks to mentors and his newfound drive, Adams went on to become a powerhouse on the court, collecting MVP awards at national tournaments until he was noticed by overseas scouts.

It led to him heading to Notre Dame Preparatory School in 2011 but even then, the centre admits he wasn't out of the woods.

"Life off the court was an ongoing series of disappointments," Adams said, describing the school as "an absolute s***hole" and "straight out of a horror movie".

"I did struggle with being alone again and it was hard not to relapse into the depression I had felt after Dad died. I'd gotten used to having a tight-knit community around me, always willing to help out.

"Once I got to Notre Dame and saw how miserable the whole place was, the door to those repressed emotions became unlocked."

OKC's Kiwi star is averaging career-best points so far this season.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Adams pulled through thanks to the school's coaching stuff until similar issues arose once again when he started playing college basketball for Pittsburgh.

"In those first few months at Pitt, I thought seriously about chucking it all in, quitting America and going home to New Zealand where I was more comfortable. I would say at least half of what I was feeling was in fact homesickness and nothing to do with basketball," Adams said.

"It's not easy being completely alone in a new school as well as a new country. The usual advice to make friends and create a family didn't work for me. I got through it with sheer determination and the knowledge that it wasn't forever. If it would get me to a career in basketball, I was willing to put up with some lonely, painful years.

"The moment I stop enjoying basketball, I'll quit. Things were heading that way when I was at Pitt, and if there was one thing I knew, it was that I had to leave before it ruined the game for me forever."

As a result, Adams declared himself for the 2013 NBA draft where he went as the 12th pick with the Thunder - a move that seems to have saved his career.

"Right now, I'm happy. I have a dream job where I get to do what I love every day. I like my teammates, which is a big bonus. I have my own space where I can relax and have fun. But the main reason I'm happy is because I have my fight."

Where can I get support and help from?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – Free call 0800 LIFELINE (543 354), or free text HELP (4357)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz –  Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity 

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dunks between Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Steven Adams impressed as he returned from injury. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut
2

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby
3

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
4

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
5

Watch: Super League star nails game-winning penalty goal after full-time hooter - from 55m out
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
Washington Wizards recently acquired centre Dwight Howard poses for a photo during a news conference in Washington, Monday, July 23, 2018. Howard, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 16.6 points per game and 12.5 rebounds last season with the Charlotte Hornets. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NBA star Dwight Howard aims for career-finishing run with Wizards
1 NEWS

Basketball Australia weighing up decision to appeal FIBA sanctions over ugly brawl
Carmelo Anthony

OKC trade all-star Carmelo Anthony in odd three-way deal after lacklustre season - report
1 NEWS

Watch: Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams turned into comic book hero - 'He's a really cool character!'

Philippines withdraw from Asian Games basketball tournament as fallout from brawl continues

AAP
Topics
Basketball

The Philippines national basketball team has withdrawn from the Asian Games as the fallout continues following their on-court brawl with Australia.

Basketball's governing body in the Philippines said it needed to focus its resources towards appealing FIBA sanctions for their involvement in the incident earlier this month.

FIBA suspended 10 Philippines players for a total of 35 international games while two coaches were also sanctioned and fines of $NZD367,000 were handed out.

Boomers trio Daniel Kickert (five matches), Thon Maker (one match) and Chris Goulding (one match) were also suspended for their roles in the fracas during a World Cup qualifier in Manila on July 2.

"To allow our national team and our organisation to regroup, prepare for the process of appealing ... the time and chance to participate in the 2018 Asian Games would not be optimal," the Philippines governing body said.

Indonesia will host athletes from 45 countries during the Asian Games from August 18 to September 2.

Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia
Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia Source: Fox Sports Australia
Topics
Basketball
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:25
Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday.

Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

Survivors of Florida school shooting embrace Kiwi way of life on New Zealand trip

Well-wishes from Kiwi celebs pour in as Richie and Gemma McCaw announce they're expecting first baby

Pictures: Stunning images of rare blood moon captured in Nelson

'He's one of our local superheroes!' Fans gush over Steven Adams' comic at San Diego Comic Con

1 NEWS
Topics
Basketball
Arts and Culture

New Zealand NBA star Steven Adams' new comic book appears to have gained him plenty of new fans after a successful release at San Diego Comic Con.

The 25-year-old and his NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, unveiled the comic Steven Adams, Kiwi Legend last week on Adams' birthday at the famous entertainment convention in Southern California.

The comic looks at different parts of his life, including living with his 17 siblings on a Rotorua farm, his experience of the NBA draft and training in the NBA - with the odd four-armed alien chucked in along the way.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 26: Oklahoma City Thunder Center Steven Adams (12) looking to make a play while Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic (9) plays defense at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire)
Steven Adams. Source: Photosport

People attending Comic Con said they loved learning about the Kiwi in a new way.

"I really enjoyed it because I learned a lot about him that I didn't know," one fan said.

"He's sharing his story with us through a medium we really enjoy."

Other fans admitted they were keen to follow the "larger-than-life figure" now after reading the comic.

"I'd say I'm a big Steven Adams fan after reading this - he seems like a really cool guy," one attendee said.

"It's really neat to see him because he is one of our local superheroes," another added.

There's no word yet if the comic, created by American artist Corey Lewis Reyyy, will be released elsewhere.

Topics
Basketball
Arts and Culture