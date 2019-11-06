TODAY |

Steven Adams' return lifts OKC to victory over Orlando Magic

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Orlando Magic 102-94, while Kiwi Steven Adams had a double-double on his return from injury.

Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists for the Thunder (3-4), who held their opponent under 100 points for the fourth time in seven games. Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic (2-5), who have yet to reach 100 points in a game this season. Orlando had six players reach double figures in points, including Jonathan Issac, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City led 58-53 at halftime and managed to hold the advantage until Al-Farouq Aminu's two free throws tied it at 81 early in the fourth quarter.

The Magic tied at 83 a couple of minutes later but never regained the advantage. They pulled within 88-87 on Gordon's long jump shot with 4:44 remaining, but Oklahoma City used a 9-2 run over the three-plus minutes to regain control.

Both teams shot poorly in the fourth quarter, with the Thunder at 33.3 percent (7 of 21) and Orlando at 26.3 (5 of 19).

Your playlist will load after this ad

Back from injury, the Kiwi star had a double-double in his side's 102-94 win. Source: Spark Sport
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
2
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
3
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
4
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
5
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers coach happy with early signs of improvement from young star RJ Hampton

Injury-plagued Breakers hold on for gritty win over Taipans

Oklahoma City rout the Warriors for their first win of the season

OKC Thunder fade late once again to lose to Wizards, start NBA season with two defeats