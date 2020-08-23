Steven Adams reportedly signs two-year extension with New Orleans Pelicans worth just over $50 million

Steven Adams has signed a two-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth just over NZ$50 million (US$35 million), according to a report.

Steven Adams. Source: Associated Press

Adams is heading to the Big Easy after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a four-team trade also involving the Milwaukee Bucks.

He has one year left on a four-year US$100 million (NZ$143.5 million) contract he signed with the Thunder. Under that deal, he will make US$27.5 million (NZ$39.4 million) for the upcoming NBA season.

As part of the deal, Adams will also be paid a trade kicker worth $2 million (NZ$ 2.87 million) after being traded to the Pelicans, according to Spotrac.

In New Orleans, he will play alongside Zion Williamson, who the Pelicans selected with the first pick of the 2019 NBA draft.