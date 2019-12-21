TODAY |

Steven Adams reportedly leaving OKC Thunder for New Orleans Pelicans

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams is the latest to feature as the subject of NBA trade rumours, with many US media agencies saying the Rotorua native is heading to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams fights with Phoenix Suns centre Aron Baynes for the ball. Source: Associated Press

The NBA rumour mill has been swirling over the past couple of days, with the future of Steven Adams up in the air as the Oklahoma City Thunder undergo a complete personnel reshuffle.

The centre is now reported to be the subject of complex trade talks between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City with a number of other teams involved as well.

ESPN basketball analyst Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted about the complexities of the proposed deal.

"New Orleans and Milwaukee are expanding the original Jrue Holiday trade to include more teams and players, including the routing of Steven Adams to the Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Talks are moving toward a possible four-team trade," Wojnarowski tweeted.

"Deal has a lot of moving parts and still has work to finish, per sources," he added. 

Should the four-team trade be finalised, Adams could find himself playing alongside NBA rising star Zion Williamson who was selected by the Pelicans as the number one overall pick in the 2019 draft.

