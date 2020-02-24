TODAY |

Steven Adams pulls out behind-the-back pass, one-handed dunk as he stars in OKC's win over Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Steven Adams added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 today.

Luguentz Dort, a rookie who is on a two-way contract, scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting for Oklahoma City. Chris Paul added 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help the Thunder win for the 12th time in 15 games. Eight Oklahoma City players scored in double figures — a first for the team since moving from Seattle in 2008.

The Spurs shot just 37 per cent from the field. Rudy Gay scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13. DeMar DeRozan was held to 11 points and LaMarcus Aldridge scored just eight — both well below their averages.

The Spurs led 45-36 in the second quarter before the Thunder went on a 16-0 run. Oklahoma City led 61-55 a halftime behind 13 points from rookie two-way player Luguentz Dort.

The Thunder opened the second half on an 8-2 run, and the Spurs called a timeout. The Thunder continued to roll anyway, and outscored the Spurs 37-18 in the third quarter to take a 98-73 lead. The Thunder shot 66.7 per cent in the quarter while the Spurs shot 23.8%.

Early in the fourth quarter, Adams passed behind his back to Dennis Schroder, who lobbed the ball to Adams for a one-handed throwdown that gave the Thunder a 104-77 lead.

