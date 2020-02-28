Steven Adams produces thunderous dunk, delightful lob as OKC beat Kings

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108 today.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight and 14 of 17.

Steven Adams had 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist, which came when he threw a delightful lob for Danilo Gallinari in the third quarter.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings, who had won three in a row. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' No. 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness.

Sacramento led 61-50 at halftime. Giles scored 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Kings quickly increased their advantage in the third quarter. A deep 3-pointer by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento up 75-57. Sacramento's biggest lead was 78-59 before Oklahoma City rallied. T

he Thunder went on a 15-0 run and held the Kings scoreless for nearly six minutes. Sacramento's lead was down to 82-81 at the end of the period.

The Thunder led 110-106 in the final minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. He missed an open 3-pointer and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.