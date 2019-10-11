Steven Adams praises Breakers system after OKC win, says NZ team's new coach is a 'smart dude'

Steven Adams has praised the Breakers system, saying the team’s new coach Dan Shamir knows his stuff.

Adams starred with a double-double that included an equal game-high 19 points in the Thunder’s 110-84 win today, but he was full of praise for the New Zealand NBL franchise after

“They have a good system, ‘cause they run a lot of stuff, new coach in, he’s a smart dude, he set a couple of plays,” he said.

“He knows his stuff is what I’m saying. The things they’re doing, they’re trying to play with a lot of pace, confusion stuff - that’s why they got a couple of layups.

“Just kept putting us in different actions, and miscommunication, boom.”

Shamir said his team totally lost their way two days after acquitting themselves well against the Memphis Grizzles.

“Part of the fact that you’re playing against good NBA teams is you don’t really know where you are with our competition,” Shamir said.

“It wasn’t good today. We totally lost our way, but there are a lot of factors into that and one of them is that it’s a good team in front of us.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Adams said there were numerous benefits for the Breakers in facing NBA opposition.

“It’s just different going against NBA players. Even the way they call the games here is just very different, physicality is a bit different, so it’s just a good opportunity in that sense for player-wise.