Steven Adams plays the world's biggest elf for jovial Christmas alcohol safety ad

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has donned an elf costume as he starred in a new advertising campaign over the Christmas period.

The ad, encouraging Americans to drink water with alcohol over the silly season as part of the 'drink wiser' campaign, sees Adams joined Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers, and Tim Hardaway Jr of the New York Knicks.

"And one! And one, hydration," Adams yells at a woman who has just ordered a beer and a water.