Steven Adams plays the world's biggest elf for jovial Christmas alcohol safety ad

Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has donned an elf costume as he starred in a new advertising campaign over the Christmas period.

The ad, encouraging Americans  to drink water with alcohol over the silly season as part of the 'drink wiser' campaign, sees Adams joined Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers, and Tim Hardaway Jr of the New York Knicks.

"And one! And one, hydration," Adams yells at a woman who has just ordered a beer and a water.

The ad will air during the NBA's Christmas fixture period, that will see non-stop basketball through to boxing day.

The OKC star joined a host of NBA faces for the new campaign. Source: Budweiser
Basketball
