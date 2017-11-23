Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

The bad blood between former NBA teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant boiled over today as the superstars went head to head in a screaming match at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.

Midway through the third quarter of Oklahoma City Thunder's match against Golden State, Westbrook mouthed off a tirade of insults at Durant after making a steal.

The pair came together and butted heads as they exchanged words. Durant taunted Westbrook, smiling the whole time while they were arguing.

Kiwi centre Steven Adams and a few Warriors players intervened and separated the pair.