Steven Adams, Paul George combine to humiliate Spurs defence in OKC win

Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87.
Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder.
Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.
Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.
Spurs starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker sat out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge rested with a minor knee issue and Parker was "dinged-up."
The Spurs still are waiting for forward Kawhi Leonard's right quadriceps injury to heal. San Antonio's Kyle Anderson sprained his left knee with a minute remaining in the third quarter and did not return.
