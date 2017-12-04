Steven Adams, Paul George combine to humiliate Spurs defence in OKC win

Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.

Spurs starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker sat out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge rested with a minor knee issue and Parker was "dinged-up."