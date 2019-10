Former Oregon standout Dillon Brooks scored 30 points, with five 3-pointers, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis in a 124-119 preseason victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kiwi Steven Adams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points, Danilo Gallinari had 16 points but it was Devon Hall who scored a team-high 19.