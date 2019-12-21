TODAY |

Steven Adams' OKC Thunder score big win over Phoenix Suns

Source:  Associated Press

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points, as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Phoenix Suns 126-108 this afternoon.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams. Source: Associated Press

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder, who shot 56.3% from the field. Oklahoma City has won three straight and eight of 11 to even its record at 14-14.

Ricky Rubio scored 24 points for the Suns. Devin Booker returned to Phoenix's starting lineup after missing three games with a right forearm contusion. He finished with 18 points, seven below his average.

The Thunder had rallied from 26 points down against Chicago to win on Monday and from 24 points down against Memphis to claim a victory Wednesday.

This time, the Thunder controlled most of the game. Oklahoma City led 57-50 at halftime behind 15 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gallinari hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Thunder ahead 77-69 in the third quarter. Oklahoma City led 101-91 at the end of the period.

