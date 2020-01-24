TODAY |

Steven Adams, OKC test negative for coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been cleared of having coronavirus.

Steven Adams controls the ball against the Boston Celtics. Source: Getty

The Thunder, including Kiwi Adams, were all tested for Covid-19, following their last second cancellation of last week's NBA match against the Utah Jazz.

Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was the first NBA star to test positive for the virus, leading to suspension of the entire league.

So far, eight players have returned positive tests for coronavirus, including Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

