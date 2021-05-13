Steven Adams' New Orleans Pelicans eliminated from playoff contention

For just the second time in his career, Steven Adams will be forced to watch the NBA playoffs from his couch.

Steven Adams and his New Orleans Pelicans team will not be taking part in the playoffs this season. Source: Getty

The eight-year veteran's New Orleans Pelicans were officially eliminated from playoff contention this afternoon, following a 125-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Adams, along with stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, missed the game through injury.

Despite this season being the first to feature an official play-in tournament - where teams seeded seven through 10 in each conference compete for the final two playoff spots - the Pelicans were still unable to even crack the top 10 seeds in the 15-team Western Conference.

The Pelicans are currently 31-39, with two games to play in the regular season. They sit in 12th in the Western Conference.

It is a disappointing conclusion to the season for the Pelicans, who had high aspirations given their talented roster, led by second-year forward Williamson.

The former number one pick averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 per cent from the floor.