Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'

Kiwi NBA superstar Steven Adams has been named in the Tall Blacks' World Cup squad while availability discussions are ongoing.

Coach Paul Henare named a 25-man squad for this year's World Cup in China today with the Oklahoma City Thunder centre amongst the names included.

Henare said Adams' naming is not a confirmation of the Kiwi centre’s availability but allows for conversations to continue and for Adams to be available for selection to China if he does make that call.

"Basketball New Zealand has been in regular communication with Steve and his agency and management at OKC," Henare said.

"We will look to conclude those conversations in the weeks ahead, but clearly Steve is a player we want wearing the black singlet.

"What he would bring to the team is international size, what he can do at the defensive end of the floor is phenomenal, with his ability to block and change shots and what he does from a rebounding perspective at both ends of the floor.

"That is something we have rarely had at our disposal is that genuine size and athleticism at that pivot spot. Obviously we would love to have him, but ultimately that decision comes down to Steve."

Henare said the "long-list" squad of 25 will be reduced to 14 to travel to a World Cup preparation camp in Japan before a final 12 are selected for the World Cup.

One US-based centre the squad will be without is Jack Salt who has made himself unavailable for selection while he tries to transition from college to professional basketball after winning the NCAA title with Virginia earlier this year.

But Henare is confident the Tall Blacks have built depth in their squad away from the US that will be on display in China.

"Throughout this World Cup qualifying programme and even as far back as the 2017 Asia Cup we have looked to build our depth chart, at times by design and at times our hand was forced with player unavailability, but always in a positive way towards exposing more players to the Tall Blacks culture and having them ready to play on the international stage now or sometime in the future.

"We have arguably the most amount of talent we have had across all positions that we have ever had. It is a very good place to be in with our international programme.

"It makes the final selection tougher and choosing the final team will not be easy, but that is a good problem for me as a coach and for the selection panel to have."

Breakers players named in the squad include the likes of Shea Ili, Corey Webster, Tom Abercrombie, Jordan Ngatai, Finn Delany and Rob Loe.

The named squad will gather in Auckland on August 1 before leaving for Japan five days later.

Tall Blacks World Cup Squad: