Steven Adams nails flashy passing, scoring finesse in first career triple-double

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has achieved a career-first triple-double this afternoon while playing against his old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A triple-double is a rare feat for basketball players - especially centres - as it requires them to have three statistics reach double figures in a game.

Adams racked up 10 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans in their game this afternoon but it wasn't enough to take down the Thunder, who snuck away with a 111-110 win.

In contrast, Adams has 115 double-doubles [two statistics in double figures in a single game] 115 times in his eight years in the NBA.

Despite this afternoon's loss, Adams still pulled off some impressive highlights including an around-the-back pass to set up teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker for a dunk.

Adams brought up the milestone with a floater in the final minutes of the game — a basket which put his team up 106-103 with 1:35 to go.

However, a late scoring burst from OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was enough to bring the Thunder back with Alexander-Walker missing the game-winning shot for the Pelicans in the final second.