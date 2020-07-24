'What is this?' - Steven Adams mocks OKC teammate during scrimmage

Banter is at an all-time high in the Oklahoma City Thunder bubble ahead of the NBA season restart, with teammates Steven Adams and Andre Roberson trading smack talk during training recently.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adams and Roberson were engaged in some one-on-one during training, with the big Kiwi looking to stop his teammate from scoring.

Cue a bit of friendly repartee.

Roberson started things off by asking Adams, "How you want it?" as he faked multiple moves towards the basket.

Adams wouldn't flinch, though, leaving Roberson to drive to his left after a hesitation move before putting up a reverse lay-up in contact.

Roberson appealed for a foul on the play but Adams wasn't interested, instead challenging his teammate on his handwork during his hesitation move.

"Dre, let's just talk about this," Adams started off.

Roberson looked over to see the giant centre imitating his move, complete with an exaggerated lean to emphasise Adams' argument he had "carried" the ball - an illegal move in basketball.

"What is this?" Adams asked, continuing to gesture Roberson carried the ball.

"Is this a carry?"

Adams then appealed to team management to back him up but was left hanging with Roberson getting their favour.

"That was clean!" he argued back.

Adams brushed off their comments and went back to Roberson laughing in his demise.