Steven Adams left playing dead as OKC fall to defeat against Pacers

Source:  Associated Press

T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100 today.

Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.

Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder led 50-49 at halftime. Adams scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break, and the Thunder shot 52.5 per cent.

Gallinari made four 3-pointers in the first 5 and half minutes of the third quarter to help put the Thunder up 64-60. The Pacers rallied, and Justin Holiday's layup with less than a second left in the third quarter put the Pacers up 79-78.

Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie.

Terrance Ferguson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 17 seconds left, and Warren made two free throws at the other end with 13.2 seconds to go to put the Pacers in control for good.

