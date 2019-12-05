Steven Adams left playing dead as OKC fall to defeat against Pacers

T.J. Warren scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-100 today.

Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.

Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.

The Thunder led 50-49 at halftime. Adams scored 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break, and the Thunder shot 52.5 per cent.

Gallinari made four 3-pointers in the first 5 and half minutes of the third quarter to help put the Thunder up 64-60. The Pacers rallied, and Justin Holiday's layup with less than a second left in the third quarter put the Pacers up 79-78.

Indiana led 103-100 in the final minute of the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City had a chance to tie.