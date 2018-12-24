TODAY |

Steven Adams left in agony after another blow to his manhood

1 NEWS
Topics
Basketball

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams took yet another painful blow to his privates, as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 114-112 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a string of high profile incidents that have seen Adams come off worse with a shot to the groin - coming from the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (twice), the Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka, and even last week taking another from Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn - the Kiwi star was again left on the floor in agony.

This time, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns was the culprit, sending Adams to the floor in the second quarter of today's Oklahoma defeat.

To his credit, though, Adams carried on despite the painful blow, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Kiwi star suffered another painful knock in his side's 114-112 defeat to Minnesota. Source: SKY
Topics
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter say there may be more fallout from the scandal after Smith, Warner and Bancroft were cut from the Test squad.
Cricket Australia 'in the planning phase' for Smith, Warner returns
2
All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith
Stop Aaron Smith: Springboks halfback reveals secret behind beating All Blacks
3
Sean Abbott's monster hit couldn't steer the Sixers to victory over the Thunder.
Aussie tail-ender belts one out of the stadium in BBL's Sydney derby
4
Because the NRL organised the much, they reportedly took most of the profits.
'NRL took advantage of Mate Ma'a Tonga' - Leaked report claims unfair treatment of Tongan players after historic Kangaroos Test
5
Ryan Crotty. 10 November 2018 - Rugby Union, Quilter Internationals - England v New Zealand - X - Photo: Charlotte Wilson / Offside / www.photosport.nz
'The gap is closing' - England prop's warning to All Blacks ahead of Japan World Cup
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Clippers' 222cm, 132kg giant hammers Mavericks' rival in the face
1 NEWS

Steven Adams punishes the rim, scores big double-double in Thunder's demolition win over Kings
1 NEWS

OKC players suspended, fined for leaving bench to get involved in brawl with Bulls
1 NEWS

Watch: 'You get too down on yourself' - Proud LeBron James gives heartwarming sideline speech to young son