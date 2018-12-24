Steven Adams left in agony after another blow to his manhood

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams took yet another painful blow to his privates, as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 114-112 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After a string of high profile incidents that have seen Adams come off worse with a shot to the groin - coming from the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (twice), the Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka, and even last week taking another from Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn - the Kiwi star was again left on the floor in agony.
This time, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns was the culprit, sending Adams to the floor in the second quarter of today's Oklahoma defeat.
To his credit, though, Adams carried on despite the painful blow, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds.