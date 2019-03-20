Steven Adams knows he could be next star on Oklahoma City Thunder chopping block

Having already said goodbye to star teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams knows he could be the next Oklahoma City Thunder star on the chopping block.

With Westbrook traded to the Houston Rockets, and George to the Los Angeles Clippers, 26-year-old Adams cuts a somewhat lonely figure left at the Thunder, now forced to rebuild ahead of the new NBA season.

The acquisition of nine-time All-Star Chris Paul will somewhat soften the blow for the Thunder, however Oklahoma City are still rank outsiders to claim the NBA title - Kiwi bookies paying a whopping 226/1.

Adams' huge contract has already seen his position at the Thunder come into question, with the Kiwi philosophical over his future in Oklahoma.

"Obviously I care about the organisation here," Adams told media.

"We're here because we're trying to support the organisation itself and the organisation needs to do well, so you have to keep that in mind.

"So even if they did trade me, it's obviously just a huge honour and I know with every player that's played here it's been a huge honour to just contribute to the history that Oklahoma's making.

"It's just the s*** part about the game that we play. You get traded, but that comes with it."