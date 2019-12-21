Steven Adams jumps up NBA player ratings

Steven Adams' move to the New Orleans Pelicans has boosted his position on ESPN's top 100 player rankings.

Steven Adams in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Source: Associated Press

The New Zealand NBA star, who was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the off-season, has moved five places up to 70th.

“After spending his first seven NBA seasons with Oklahoma City, Adams gets a new start in New Orleans," the American sports media company said of the 27-year-old.

"Although Adams is a walking double-double, the secret talent he brings to the Big Easy is a unique blend of toughness and leadership, which should inject the young Pels with increased tenacity as they chase a post-season berth.”

The centre averaged 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Thunder in 2019-20 as he helped them make the Western Conference playoffs before they were eliminated by the Houston Rockets.

Adams is mentioned in the first part of its annual NBA player rankings, the top 50 are yet to be released.