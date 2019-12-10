TODAY |

Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams was overjoyed at drawing his very first charging foul, with the call coming against the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert this afternoon.

The OKC star was over the moon with his effort against Utah's Rudy Gobert. Source: OKC Thunder.

Adams drew the charge against the reigning defensive player of the year, planting his feet and taking the contact front-on from Gobert as the Jazz centre drove in the paint.

The Kiwi star could be seen excitedly saying "my first one!" after the incident with the Frenchman, who is nicknamed the Steiffel Tower.

"Did you guys see the charge? That's the first one of my career," Adams told media post-match.

"I don't usually brag, but it's the first one of my career, [after] seven years.

"So, write about that please. Screenshot it. Whatever you guys got to do. Send it to me."

The Thunder would go on to take the win 104-90, Adams chipping in with another double-double.

