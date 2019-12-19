TODAY |

Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh

Source:  1 NEWS

Steven Adams has interrupted Chris Paul’s postgame media appearance to say his new look was “dapper” rather than “fresh” as the NBA veteran explained he’d never seen Adams wear shoes away from the court.

The big Kiwi’s new custom-tailored suit was the talk of the Thunder. Source: Twitter

Video posted on the OKC Thunder’s - following the team's win over the Grizzlies - also showed the reaction of Adams’ teammates as he came into the changing rooms wearing his custom-made navy suit and Peaky Blinders-inspired hat.

“I see you Steve, that clean boy,” Dennis Schröder yells repeatedly in the video at a smiling Adams as Nerlens Noel dances and rubs his hands together.

Paul said Adams was a contender for the best look in the team.

The Thunder star is like so many Kiwis and is not fond of wearing shoes away from the court, as Chris Paul explained. Source: Twitter

“Stevo, never seen him with a pair of shoes on, except for his hoop shoes, you know what I mean, so my man Stevo came in here fresh with the hat on,” Paul explained.

Adams could be heard interjecting, “dapper is the word, not fresh.”

“I ain’t going nowhere Stevo, I’m going to wait on you big fella.”

Paul had laughed at another teammate, Darius Bazley, comparing him to a famous Will Smith movie character.

“Baz out here, looking like Pursuit of Happyness.”

