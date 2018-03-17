 

Steven Adams in doubt for Thunder's season-opener against Golden State with 'questionable' back injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder could start tomorrow's NBA season missing two of their biggest stars with Kiwi centre Steven Adams joining former MVP Russell Westbrook on the team's injury report.

Adams has been listed as "questionable" for the NBA season curtain-raiser against defending champions Golden State Warriors due to lower back stiffness.

The new development comes after Westbrook was already listed as out for the game at Oracle Arena in Oakland as he continues his rehabilitation from a right knee surgery.

Adams is coming off a dominant preseason in which he averaged 11 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in fewer than 25 minutes a game. In all four games, Adams played with no signs of pain.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan can update the injury report tomorrow prior to the match and see both Westbrook and Adams play if they show no signs of pain.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

However should they miss the game, the Thunder have capable back ups in both positions with Dennis Schroder likely to take over at point while Nerlens Noel will take centre.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) dunks between Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, and center DeAndre Jordan, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, March 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Steven Adams impressed as he returned from injury. Source: Associated Press
