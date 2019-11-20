TODAY |

Steven Adams impresses NBA fans with length-of-the-court throw during OKC's loss to Lakers

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

Steven Adams endured a tough outing against the big men of the Los Angeles Lakers as he continues to battle a knee injury.

But he at least caught the eye of fans of another US sport with a dynamite throw that almost led to a lay-up to beat the buzzer for the third quarter.

After Rajon Rondo hit a corner three with 0.7 seconds left in the third quarter, Adams quickly took the ball positioned himself beside the backboard a la a quarterback and launched the ball basically the length of the court to forward-turned-wide receiver Abdel Nader.

Unfortunately, Nader couldn’t get his shot off to beat the buzzer but the throw caught the eye of fans on Twitter.

Some called for Adams to take over as QB for the struggling Chicago Bears while others thought he should return to college with Oklahoma University and become the third player to win a Heisman under coach Lincoln Riley.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Thunder centre showed some serious arm strength to set up a buzzer-beating lay-up at the end of the third quarter. Source: SKY
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams impresses NBA fans with length-of-the-court throw during OKC's loss to Lakers
2
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
3
Jose Mourinho appointed as Tottenham's new manager
4
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
5
Lockie Ferguson denied chance of Test debut after being released from Black Caps squad
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Former OKC star Paul George's three sinks Thunder in two-point thriller against Clippers

Breakers reject suggestions of culture issue after police called to airport following player's rowdy flight
01:55

Breakers suspend Glen Rice Jnr indefinitely after 'more information' surfaces about alleged assault

Breakers boss questioning his judgement after signing of Glen Rice Jnr