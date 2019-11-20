Steven Adams impresses NBA fans with length-of-the-court throw during OKC's loss to Lakers

Steven Adams endured a tough outing against the big men of the Los Angeles Lakers as he continues to battle a knee injury.

But he at least caught the eye of fans of another US sport with a dynamite throw that almost led to a lay-up to beat the buzzer for the third quarter.

After Rajon Rondo hit a corner three with 0.7 seconds left in the third quarter, Adams quickly took the ball positioned himself beside the backboard a la a quarterback and launched the ball basically the length of the court to forward-turned-wide receiver Abdel Nader.

Unfortunately, Nader couldn’t get his shot off to beat the buzzer but the throw caught the eye of fans on Twitter.