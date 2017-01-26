 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Steven Adams impresses with 20 points and 11 rebounds against Pelicans

share

Source:

NBA

The big Kiwi centre made a huge impact in just his second game back from concussion.
Source: NBA

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

01:09
2
The Kiwis great might just teach a few 'stars' a lesson when he comes out of retirement to play at the NRL nines.

Watch 44-year-old Ruben Wiki go Beast Mode in the gym: Could he still be fitter than most NRL players?

00:42
3
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
4
No one wanted to get in the big Kiwi's way as he finished the slick pick and roll with authority.

New Orleans crowd gasps as Steven Adams terrorises Pelicans with monster slam

00:24
5
Serena is chasing her 23rd grand slam when she meets Venus in the final.

Video: Looming sister act! Serena Williams demolishes Lucic-Baroni to meet sister Venus in Australian Open final

00:40
"She has got more to give at an international level," says the Labour leader as the former PM prepares to quit the UN.

Watch: Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if Helen Clark came back to NZ

"She has got more to give at an international level."

00:40
The big Kiwi centre made a huge impact in just his second game back from concussion.

'Steven Adams with the dunk!' Watch Kiwi bigman's 20 points, 11 rebounds as Thunder thrashes Pelicans

Russell Westbrook also passed Larry Bird with his 60th career triple-double.

00:37
Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

'Deport this alien!' 1 NEWS in the thick of heated protests against THE WALL

Thousands have turned up in New York to protest President Donald Trump's controversial US border wall policy.

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ