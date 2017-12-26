Steven Adams ignites OKC with pair of early, booming dunks as Thunder fire on all cylinders for Christmas win over Rockets

 

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder stay hot with a 112-107 win over the Houston Rockets this afternoon.

The Kiwi centre and OKC's three superstars were all in rhythm in the 112-107 win.
Source: SKY

Paul George scored 24 points and Carmelo Anthony added 20 for the Thunder, who won their fifth straight game. Oklahoma City shot 54.4 percent from the field.

Steven Adams added 15 points and 10 rebounds to compliment the superstar trio - ten of those points came in the first quarter alone.

James Harden led the Rockets with 29 points, but he made just 7 of 18 field goals. The league's leading scorer was coming off back-to-back 51-point games.

Trevor Ariza and Eric Gordon each scored 20 points and Clint Capela added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which lost its third straight.

Houston point guard Chris Paul sat out with a groin strain. The Rockets are 15-1 when he plays and 10-6 when he doesn't.

Westbrook shot 4 for 14 in the first half but made his last two before the break to help the Thunder lead 58-57 at halftime. Harden had 11 points in the first half but made just 1 of 8 shots.

Westbrook broke away for a fast-break dunk to give the Thunder a 65-59 lead early in the third quarter. The Rockets rallied, and the score was tied at 88 heading into the fourth.

Houston had the ball down by three points in the final minute.

Harden missed a wild 3-pointer while trying but failing to draw a foul, and the Thunder got control in a scramble.

Westbrook found Andre Roberson for a layup with 21 seconds left to put the Thunder up 112-107.

