Basketball


Steven Adams hustles to get off great buzzer beater as Westbrook magic leads OKC Thunder to comeback win over Nets

Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-108 today.

The lead changed hands six times in the final 2:23. Brooklyn went ahead 108-107 on a driving layup by Spencer Dinwiddie with 7.8 seconds left, but Westbrook answered with his own.

After three timeouts, Dinwiddie missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer, with the Thunder's Andre Roberson guarding him closely.

Westbrook had 32 points and Paul George had 28 with nine rebounds. George was left off the NBA All-Star roster earlier in the day.

Steven Adams scored six points, making 14 rebounds and three steals for the Thunder against the Nets.

Oklahoma City extended their winning streak to five games and split its two-game season series with Brooklyn.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points while Dinwiddie and DeMarre Carroll had 13 each. The Nets ended a two-game winning streak, matching their longest of the season.

Oklahoma City rallied with stellar three-point shooting in the fourth quarter, going five of eight after making only two of 17 attempts from behind the arc.

Brooklyn went 10 of 18 from three-point range in the first half and outscored the Thunder 21-10 over the final seven minutes of the half to lead 59-47 at the break.

The Nets led 68-53 after two free throws by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

Westbrook scored eight points during a 12-0 run that cut the margin to 68-65, but three-pointers by Harris and D'Angelo Russell helped the Nets rebuild their lead to 83-68 with 1:28 left in the quarter.

They were up 85-74 going into the fourth.

The Thunder's five fourth-quarter three-pointers - including two each by backups Raymond Felton and Patrick Patterson - quickly closed that gap.

Westbrook's 16-foot jumper with 6:13 left put Oklahoma City up 97-96 - their first lead since the second quarter.

