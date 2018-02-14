 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Steven Adams has strong outing in Thunder's loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

share

Source:

Associated Press

LeBron James scored 37 points, and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers got a much different result this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 120-112 victory today.

Adams scored 22 points and secured 17 rebounds in his side’s 120-112 loss to Cleveland.
Source: SKY

It was Cleveland's second straight win since adding George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in trades, and their fourth straight victory overall.

J.R. Smith added 18 points for the Cavaliers, who lost to the Thunder 148-124 on January 21 with a very different roster.

Paul George scored 25 points and Carmelo Anthony 24 for the Thunder. Steven Adams added 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points. Westbrook and Anthony had missed the past two games with sprained ankles.

James scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, including two three-pointers, to give Cleveland a 78-68 lead. He was 6 for 6 from the field during that stretch. The Thunder responded with an 8-0 run to get back into the game. Cleveland took a 91-87 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers took control in the fourth, and a layup by James after driving on George pushed the Cavaliers ahead 115-106 with 49 seconds to play.

The Thunder trimmed their deficit to five in the final minute and could have come closer, but Alex Abrines missed a three-pointer, and Nance got free for a dunk to seal the win for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers led 62-57 at halftime. James had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Smith had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Adams scored 15 points before the break for Oklahoma City.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:55
3
John Parker will be looking to get the night started with a bang for the Parker camp in Cardiff, Wales.

Video: 'I will be in his corner' - Joseph Parker's younger brother set to fight in undercard unification bout

4
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders name big guns for final pre-season clash against Crusaders

00:15
5
Parker is confident that come April 1 he will be in tip top shape for his opponent Anthony Joshua.

Joseph Parker 'loving his' gruelling training regime including 5.30am Las Vegas runs with Joshua bout only weeks away

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

A number of other National MPs are still undecided whether they will be vying for the leadership.

Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 