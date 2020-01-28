TODAY |

Steven Adams hampered by injury as Chris Paul-less Thunder go down to Dallas Mavericks

Source:  Associated Press

Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 today on a night that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant.

Kristaps Porzingis drives past Steven Adams. Source: Associated Press

The Thunder's Chris Paul sat out for personal reasons a night after Bryant, one of the league's all-time greats, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

When the game started following a moment of silence, the Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honour of the number Bryant wore later. After the two violations, the scoreboard clock read 11:24, and the 24-second clock below it had been reset to show 24 seconds.

Dallas controlled most of the game. The Mavericks led 59-47 at halftime and pushed the lead to 70-54 before the Thunder went on an 11-0 run. Dallas regained control and led 88-77 at the end of the third quarter. The Mavericks led by at least 10 points the entire fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

Steven Adams, who was clearly hampered by an ankle injury, had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

"Steven is dealing with an ankle (injury). He said he's working through that so he can still play,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points but missed 15 of his 20 shots.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: C Willie Cauley-Stein, acquired in a trade with Golden State, did not play. Mavericks coach Rich Carlisle said before the game that Cauley-Stein had been with the team for less than 24 hours. ... Outrebounded the Thunder 56-48. ... Attempted 51 3-pointers and made 19. ... The Thunder scored zero points off the Mavericks' nine turnovers.

Thunder: Paul had joined Gilgeous-Alexander as the only Thunder players to start every game this season. In 47 games, he averages 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds. ... Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson also sat out for personal reasons. ... C Nerlens Noel played with a mask after having surgery to replace a fractured cheek.

