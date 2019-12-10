TODAY |

Steven Adams grabs double-double as OKC earn victory over Utah

Source:  Associated Press

Dennis Schroder scored 27 points off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 104-90.

The Kiwi star shone as the Thunder picked up their second straight win, defeating the Jazz 104-90. Source: SKY

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 16 points and seven assists for the Thunder. Kiwi Steven Adams chipped in with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma City got a big lift from its bench and outscored the Utah reserves 45-23. The Thunder shot 47% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead the Jazz. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 17 rebounds. Utah lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Utah and Oklahoma City traded big runs in the first half.

The Jazz surged ahead 24-19 late in the first quarter on the strength of a 13-2 run. Gobert highlighted the spurt with back-to-back baskets — part of the 14 points he scored before halftime.

The Thunder answered with a 18-5 run that extended into the second quarter. Schroder got things going with a pair of baskets before the first quarter ended. Paul capped it off with back-to-back baskets, giving Oklahoma City a 37-29 lead.

Oklahoma City stayed in front for the remainder of the game. The Thunder opened their first double-digit lead in the third quarter, going up 85-65 behind a 19-4 run. Schroder did most of the damage during the outburst, scoring four total baskets. His driving layup ignited the run and his third 3-pointer of the game finished it.

