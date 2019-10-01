Steven Adams gets media laughing as he embraces 'spokesperson for beef' title

It hasn't taken Steven Adams long to get settled back into the NBA lifestyle with the Kiwi star already getting reporters laughing on his first day back with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams is one of the veteran members of the Thunder now following the departure of longtime teammate and all star Russell Westbrook in the offseason, who was traded to the Houston Rockets after the shock departure of another all star, Paul George.

As part of the Westbrook trade, Adams will now team up with nine-time all star Chris Paul although the pair may have a clash of heads in one area.

Adams was asked what he thought of Paul's plant-based eating lifestyle as a "spokesperson for beef" - a title the reporter had given Adams due to his promotional ads supporting the red meat in Oklahoma.

The Kiwi was delighted by the title, embracing it immediately to the entertainment of the reporters.

"I'm sticking by meat, mate, I'm a huge fan of meat," he said.

"Quite impressive, though - the science behind it is pretty impressive, I will say that. But I don't know, might be a little locker room debate."

On a more serious note, Adams admitted it was tough to see Westbrook, who had been his teammate since he entered the NBA in 2013, leave.

"In terms of personal relationships, like it just affects that a little bit, you know," he said.

"Still going to be there, but you're thinking argh, I don't get to see them as often, you know. So obviously it's a bit tough, mate, but you know, you deal with it. Still above ground."

Adams also admitted it was a different experience hearing his name in trade rumours throughout the offseason while moves by his organisation were being made.

"It still affects you in some way. You know, because you're human, and you care," he said of the rumours.

"If you care about something — obviously I care about the organisation here. But again, we're here because we're trying to support the organisation itself, and the organisation needs to do well, right? So you have to keep that in mind. You're just here to help."