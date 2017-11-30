 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Steven Adams gets into early foul trouble as OKC Thunder go down to Orlando Magic

share

Source:

FOX Sports

The Thunder were outclassed 121-108 by the Orlando Magic.
Source: FOX Sports

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

2
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
3
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:18
4
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:30
5
Eddie Hearn believes the Joshua and Parker unification heavyweight fight is getting close to being finalised.

'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker


02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 