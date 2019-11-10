TODAY |

Steven Adams gets his hair pulled fighting for rebound in OKC's win over the Warriors

Associated Press
Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added 18, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-108 today.

Chris Paul had 16 points and nine assists, Steven Adams scored 13 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 to help the Thunder beat the Warriors for the second time this season. Oklahoma State has won three of its last four games.

D'Angelo Russell scored 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter to lead Golden State, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the score at 84-all heading to the fourth. One night earlier, Russell had 52 against Minnesota.

Alec Burk had 23 points for the Warriors, and Glenn Robinson III finished with 18.

After Golden State took an 88-86 lead on Willie Cauley-Stein's jumper early in the fourth, Paul scored four points during Oklahoma City's 9-0 run to regain the lead for good. Hamidou Diallo's jumper pushed the advantage to 14 with 5:01 left.

The Warriors rallied to pull to 112-108 with 17.7 seconds to go, but that was as close as they got.

TIP-INS

Golden State: The Warriors were able to rally even after trailing by as much as 23 late in the second quarter thanks to its free-throw shooting. The Warriors went 17 for 17 from the line, with Russell making his six attempts while Burks made his five.

Oklahoma City: The Thunder had 30 assists on 43 made baskets, using terrific ball movement and great screens to spring shooters. Schroder led the Thunder with six assists.

The Kiwi big man sacrificed some of his luscious locks in the win over Golden State. Source: SKY
