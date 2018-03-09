Steven Adams floors OKC teammate after nasty head clash as Thunder cruise past Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Phoenix Suns 115-87 this afternoon.

Paul George added 21 points, Corey Brewer had 17, Steven Adams 16, and Carmelo Anthony 11. Brewer, who made his Thunder debut two games ago, replaced Josh Huestis in the starting lineup and responded with a 6-for-11 performance from the floor.

Oklahoma rookie Terrance Ferguson had to leave the court late in the third quarter after running head first into his Thunder teammate Adams.

Devin Booker, wearing a headband for the first time in his three-year NBA career, had 30 points for Phoenix. He had 39 last week in Arizona in a loss to the Thunder.

Phoenix shot 33.7 per cent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.