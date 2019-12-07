TODAY |

Steven Adams fires full-court assist NFL quarterback style to send game to overtime

Source:  Associated Press

Chris Paul scored a season-high 30 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off an improbable 139-127 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves today.

The crazy assist helped the OKC Thunder claim victory against the Timberwolves. Source: YouTube/NBA

With Minnesota ahead 121-119 and a second remaining in regulation, Oklahoma City fouled Karl-Anthony Towns.

He missed a free throw, then Minnesota was issued a technical foul for a delay of game because Jordan Bell did not have his jersey tucked in when he subbed in.

Danilo Gallinari made the technical free throw for Oklahoma City, then Towns shot his second free throw at the other end. He made it, putting Minnesota up two but giving Oklahoma City a chance at a throw-in.

Steven Adams completed a nearly length-of-the-court pass to Dennis Schroder, who made a layup as time expired to force overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Schroder added 25, Adams had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Gallinari scored 21 points for the Thunder.

Jeff Teague scored a season-high 32 points, and Towns added 30 for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins sat out with a left thumb sprain.

Oklahoma City outscored the Timberwolves 17-5 in the extra period.

Basketball
North America
