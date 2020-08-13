Steven Adams finishes off silky Euro-step with powerful dunk in OKC's big comeback win over Heat

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mike Muscala made a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 116-115 on Wednesday night.

In a game largely played by reserves in the second half, Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds for his only points of the game.

Darius Bazley scored 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 for the Thunder. In 20 minutes of play, Steven Adams notched eight points and eight boards. They outscored the Heat 34-15 in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Tyler Herro scored a season-high 30 points for Miami, and Duncan Robinson added 19 — all in the first half.

Miami shot 56% in the first half and led 66-62 at the break.

Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the third quarter to put Miami up 100-82.

Muscala's first 3-pointer tied it at 113 with 34.8 seconds remaining. Solomon Hill's driving layup put the Heat ahead by two with 11.6 seconds to play.