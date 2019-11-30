Steven Adams dunks on Pelicans rival as OKC topple New Orleans

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and had seven assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104.

Abdel Nader scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari had 17 for Oklahoma City (7-11), which had been 1-4 in its previous five games. Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, including the final four points in the last minute.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and had eight rebounds to lead New Orleans (6-13), which lost its fourth straight.

J.J. Redick added 16 points for the Pelicans but missed two 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds. New Orleans had seven players score in double digits.