Steven Adams dunks on Pelicans rival as OKC topple New Orleans

Source:  Associated Press

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and had seven assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104.

The Kiwi star had a double-double in his side's 109-104 victory. Source: Fox Sports

Abdel Nader scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari had 17 for Oklahoma City (7-11), which had been 1-4 in its previous five games. Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, including the final four points in the last minute.

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and had eight rebounds to lead New Orleans (6-13), which lost its fourth straight.
J.J. Redick added 16 points for the Pelicans but missed two 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds. New Orleans had seven players score in double digits.

New Orleans went ahead 104-103 with 2:49 left on Ingram’s layup, but the Thunder scored the next six points.
Chris Paul sank a short jumper with 1:24 to go, then Adams knocked home a rebound with 53.8 seconds left and put it away with an authoritative dunk with 15.1 seconds on the clock.

