Steven Adams dunks after quarterback-style assist against Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94.

Meanwhile Kiwi star Steven Adams had a quiet game by his own standards, adding just four points and two assists, also chipping in with 10 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell and former Thunder player Paul George each added 16 points for the Clippers, who won their fifth straight. George received a warm reception from Oklahoma City's fans. The Thunder traded him last summer.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and former Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 15 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight. The 15-point margin matched Oklahoma City's worst home loss of the season.

The Clippers finished the second quarter strong and led 59-47 at halftime. Leonard led Los Angeles with 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting while Schroder scored 13 points in the first half for the Thunder.

The Clippers continued to roll and led 89-70 after the third period. George scored eight points in the third quarter after a quiet first half.