Steven Adams double-double sees OKC rally to beat Memphis Grizzlies

A Steven Adams double-double has propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to an unlikely 126-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies today.

Steven Adams. Source: Associated Press

The big Kiwi scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists, as the Thunder rallied to overcome a 24-point deficit, to record their second consecutive come-from-behind victory.

Guard Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 31 points, with Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recording 20 points apiece.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, while Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant added 24 and 22 respectively for the Grizzlies.

The Thunder got off to another shaky start, as Memphis shot 54 per cent in the first half and tooka 68-59 lead at the break.

Valanciunas and Morant each scored 13 points for the Grizzlies while Gallinari scored 11 points for the Thunder.

Oklahoma Citydid not score for three minutes to start the third quarter, and Memphis took an 80-59 lead. The Grizzlies' largest lead was 89-65.

The Thunder surged at the end of the third quarter. Abdel Nader hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left, then Schroder stole the inbound pass and Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 16-footer at the buzzer to cut Oklahoma City's deficit to 100-93. Oklahoma City finally took the lead on a pull-up jumper by Schroder with just over eight minutes to play.

Paul's short jumper gave the Thunder a 122-120 lead in the final minute. Memphis could have tied the game, but Morant and Clarke missed in close and Schroder made two free throws at the other end for Oklahoma City to push the Thunder lead to four.

After a dunk by Clarke, Schroder was fouled with 7.5 seconds to go, and he made both free throws to give the Thunder control for good.